Foreigners to be able to leave Kyrgyzstan without exit visas until May 1

Foreigners as well as stateless persons can leave Kyrgyzstan before May 1, 2020 without obtaining exit visas and registration at the place of stay. The corresponding decision was made by the Government of Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the Cabinet said.

The «green corridor» for foreign citizens and stateless persons was created due to difficulties in traveling of foreigners due to introduction of a number of restrictive measures in foreign countries, as well as the temporary suspension of flights to various foreign countries.

«Foreign citizens and stateless persons, even in case of absence of visas, expiration of the visa-free regime or absence (expiration) of registration, can stay on the territory of Kyrgyzstan and freely leave it until May 1, 2020,» the Government said.

There are 58 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.