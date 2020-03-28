14:42
Criminal case opened against Asia Times for dissemination of false information

A criminal case has been opened against The Asia Times online media outlet for dissemination of false information about people died from coronavirus. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

During monitoring of the Internet, it was found out that The Asia Times website published fake information on March 25.

«The specified website disseminated fake information about two patients, who allegedly died from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan,» the statement says.

Materials of the pre-trial proceedings were registered under the Article 344 «Knowingly False Information» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
