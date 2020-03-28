14:42
USA to spend $ 2 trillion on support of economy due to coronavirus pandemic

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed a law on allocation of $ 2 trillion to support citizens and the economy due to the spread of coronavirus COVID-19. Kommersant reports.

The allocation of $ 2 trillion is the largest support in U.S. history. At least $ 800 billion was allocated for this purpose in 2008.

In 2020, the money will be used to pay $ 1,200–2,400 to citizens, as well as $ 500 per child. It is planned to expand payment of unemployment benefits. Both large and small businesses will get preferential loans. The document on the allocation of money was supported by the U.S. Congress.

The number of people infected with coronavirus in the United States exceeded the number of cases in China. More than 100,000 cases of the virus were registered in the country.
