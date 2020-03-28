13:11
USA and Italy have highest number of infected with coronavirus in world

Over the past day, the number of people infected with novel coronavirus in the USA and Italy has exceeded the recorded cases in China. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

Up to date, 597,072 people got infected with coronavirus globally. For a day, the figure grew by 65,212 people. At least 593,300 cases were registered outside China, and in the republic itself — 81,933.

The highest number of the infected is in the United States (104,463), Italy (86,498), Spain (65,719), Germany (50,871), France (33,414) and Iran (32,332).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 177 countries.

The number of people who recovered after being infected with coronavirus has reached 131,698 people. During the day, the figure grew by 9,495 people.

At least 27,360 people died from the virus (growth by 3,303 people per day), including 9,134 people — in Italy, 5,138 — in Spain and 3,169 — in Hubei.

At least 58 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 150 cases — in Kazakhstan, 88 — in Uzbekistan. All these states have closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

  • The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
