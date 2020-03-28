11:39
At least 98 people to be fined for breaking curfew in Bishkek

At least 157 people have been detained in Bishkek for violating the curfew. Commandant of the capital, Almazbek Orozaliev, told at a briefing.

According to him, in general, the crime situation in the city is stable.

«At least 23 detained people are women, 134 — men, five are foreigners and three are minors. Protocols on imposed fines were drawn up for 98 people,» Almazbek Orozaliev said.

There are 58 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.
