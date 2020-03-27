At least 28 minibuses transport doctors to work in Osh city

At least 28 minibuses daily transport doctors to their work places in Osh city. Official page of the City Hall on Facebook says.

According to the Vice Mayor of the southern capital Asylbek Topchubaev, they serve 8 hospitals and 12 Family Medicine Centers.

«On behalf of the mayor, the minibuses transport the doctors from home to work and then home. On their own initiative, minibus drivers do not take a fee for their services. Medical workers are served around the clock,» he said.

As of today, there are 58 COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.