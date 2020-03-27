17:22
USD 80.20
EUR 87.72
RUB 1.02
English

At least 28 minibuses transport doctors to work in Osh city

At least 28 minibuses daily transport doctors to their work places in Osh city. Official page of the City Hall on Facebook says.

According to the Vice Mayor of the southern capital Asylbek Topchubaev, they serve 8 hospitals and 12 Family Medicine Centers.

«On behalf of the mayor, the minibuses transport the doctors from home to work and then home. On their own initiative, minibus drivers do not take a fee for their services. Medical workers are served around the clock,» he said.

As of today, there are 58 COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.
link: https://24.kg/english/148277/
views: 108
Print
Related
Illegal objects demolished in coastal zone of Ak-Buura river in Osh
Osh city is covered in smog
Navoi Street in Osh to be closed for traffic until April
Osh city to become cultural capital of Turkic world in 2019
President of Kyrgyzstan tells about Chingiz Aitmatov's family history in Osh
Heating season to start in Osh city on November 1
Woman jumped out of window with baby in Osh put in detention center
New vice mayor of Osh appointed
All municipal parking lots liquidated in Osh city
Tea house Darkhan in Osh city on fire
Popular
Two more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Two more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
State of emergency announced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad State of emergency announced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad
Curfew imposed in Bishkek Curfew imposed in Bishkek
All information about coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan available on covid.kg All information about coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan available on covid.kg
27 March, Friday
16:56
Four Kyrgyzstanis tested positive for coronavirus abroad Four Kyrgyzstanis tested positive for coronavirus abroa...
16:22
Centerra Gold to pay dividends to Kyrgyzstan first time since 2016
16:13
State of emergency in Kyrgyzstan: Courts to suspend work
16:06
39-year-old man arrested for inciting inter-regional hatred
15:59
11 doctors get infected with coronavirus in Uzbekistan