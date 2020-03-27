Kazakhstan detects two more coronavirus infected arrived from Kyrgyzstan

Two citizens infected with coronavirus, who came from Kyrgyzstan, were detected in Jambyl region of Kazakhstan. Informburo.kz reports.

The infected resident of Kordai district, 24, arrived on March 24 from Kyrgyzstan.

“The girl was hospitalized in a quarantine hospital. Laboratory tests revealed coronavirus. The patient was transferred to an infectious diseases hospital, her condition is satisfactory, she has no symptoms,” the media outlet says.

Earlier, a resident of Kordai district, 46, tested positive for coronavirus. Together with his family, he arrived in the district from Kyrgyzstan on March 24.

“Since the moment of crossing the border, the family of five has been isolated. Laboratory tests confirmed the virus in one person, other family members tested negative,” the media says.

As of today, Kazakhstan reported about 112 cases of coronavirus, two people have recovered and one person died.

There are 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.