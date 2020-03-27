Son of ex-head of Border Service beats patrol police inspector in Bishkek

Ernest Moldoshev, Deputy Head of the Department of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense and Security of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, beat an inspector of the patrol police service. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

It is clarified that on the night of March 25, the drunk employee of the Parliament drove his Toyota Land Cruiser car in the city. When he was stopped by the police, the official did not obey their requirements and drove away.

«The driver was stopped at the intersection of Abdrakhmanov and Bokonbaev Streets. Ernest Moldoshev began to demand from the police to let him go, and then attacked a policeman. The official was detained and placed in a temporary detention center, but the court placed him under house arrest by its decision,» the sources said.

Ernest Moldoshev is the son of the former head of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan, Major General Zamir Moldoshev.