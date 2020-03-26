21:35
Kyrgyzstan intends to resume cargo transportation across border with China

The Republican Emergency Response Center of Kyrgyzstan considered the issue of resuming cargo transportation by road across the Kyrgyz-Chinese state border. The corresponding note was sent to the neighboring country. The Deputy Prime Minister Erkin Asrandiev told.

According to him, the relevant state agencies were instructed to conduct preparations with the Chinese side for the resumption of freight traffic at Torugart and Irkeshtam checkpoints, taking into account creation of conditions for Kyrgyz freight carriers.

The government noted that the analysis of the commodity structure of imports from China showed that closure of the border significantly affected the work of light industry and textile enterprises, as well as equipment supplies.

At least 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today. The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.
