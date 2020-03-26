15:29
USD 79.74
EUR 86.37
RUB 1.03
English

Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: 122 people to be discharged for home quarantine

At least 122 people, who had previously been hospitalized to medical facilities with fever and suspected coronavirus, have been taken three laboratory tests. After negative test results and good state of health, they will be discharged for home quarantine. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 34 people who have been previously hospitalized with suspected COVID-19 have already been discharged home.

At least 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today.

The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.
link: https://24.kg/english/148099/
views: 158
Print
Related
Three pilgrims hospitalized in Dzhumgal district of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan requests 100,000 testing systems, 300 ventilators from Russia
Kyrgyzstan may be first regional recipient of aid from IMF
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 48,300 people for a day
Six infected with coronavirus are in intensive care unit in Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: New cases not registered
U.S. and UK Ambassadors to Kyrgyzstan join #challenge20sec
Citizen of France with suspected coronavirus in home quarantine in Bishkek
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Infected contacted more than 1,000 citizens
China to provide Kyrgyzstan with 30,000 coronavirus tests
Popular
Two more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Two more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
State of emergency announced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad State of emergency announced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad
Curfew imposed in Bishkek Curfew imposed in Bishkek
Newly infected with coronavirus also arrived from Umrah Newly infected with coronavirus also arrived from Umrah
26 March, Thursday
14:30
Emergency situation regime tightened in Kant town Emergency situation regime tightened in Kant town
14:04
All Bishkek supermarkets change their working hours
13:58
320 curfew violations registered over the past night in Kyrgyzstan
13:53
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: 122 people to be discharged for home quarantine
13:25
Three pilgrims hospitalized in Dzhumgal district of Kyrgyzstan