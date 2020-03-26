Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: 122 people to be discharged for home quarantine

At least 122 people, who had previously been hospitalized to medical facilities with fever and suspected coronavirus, have been taken three laboratory tests. After negative test results and good state of health, they will be discharged for home quarantine. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 34 people who have been previously hospitalized with suspected COVID-19 have already been discharged home.

At least 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today.

The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.