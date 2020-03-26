Coronavirus pandemic. Humanitarian aid from China delivered to Kyrgyzstan

Humanitarian aid arrived from China in Kyrgyzstan today. The head of the Public Health Department Ainura Akmatova told at a press conference.

China handed over masks and mechanical ventilation apparatuses.

«The treatment of coronavirus is symptomatic. If there are concomitant diseases, then treatment is aimed at these diseases. For intensive care, if necessary, an artificial lung ventilation apparatus is used. There are more than 600 such devices, 2 more are at the Republican Clinical Hospital. Masks and personal protective equipment were delivered from China today,» Ainura Akmatova said.

At least 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today.

The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.