12:27
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 48,300 people for a day

Over the past day, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus has grown by 48,321. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

Up to date, the number of people infected with coronavirus is 470,973. At least 467,600 cases were registered outside China, and in the republic itself — 81,667 cases.

The highest number of infected is in Italy (74,386), USA (68,960), Spain (49,515), Germany (37,323), Iran (27,017) and France (25,600).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 173 countries.

The number of people who recovered after being infected with coronavirus has reached 114,051 people. During the day, the figure grew by 6,289 people.

At least 21,276 people died from the virus (growth of 2,375 per day), including 7,503 people died in Italy, 3,647 — in Spain and 3,163 in Hubei.

At least 44 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 81 cases — in Kazakhstan, 60 — in Uzbekistan. All these states have closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
