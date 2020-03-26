Six infected with coronavirus are in intensive care unit in Kyrgyzstan

Six patients with coronavirus are in intensive care unit in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Public Health Department Ainura Akmatova told at a briefing.

«Condition of 10 people is moderately severe,» she said.

At the same time, Ainura Akmatova noted that there are no new confirmed cases of the disease.

At least 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today.

The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.