Citizen of France with suspected coronavirus in home quarantine in Bishkek

A citizen of France with suspected coronavirus was placed in home quarantine in Bishkek. The Head of the Public Health Department Ainura Akmatova told at a press conference.

According to her, the man was in the isolation ward at the National Surgery Center.

«The foreigner needed additional medical procedures. He had suspected blood stroke. After MRT, he was placed in home quarantine,» Ainura Akmatova said.

Nothing is known about the condition of Kyrgyzstanis, who were hospitalized in Pakistan. The Foreign Ministry sent a request.

Recall, a member of Tablighi Jamaat movement, Kyrgyzstani staying in Pakistan, tested positive for coronavirus. Four more people were hospitalized with him.

As of today, there are 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.