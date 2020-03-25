18:10
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Infected contacted more than 1,000 citizens

The 42 people infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan contacted 283 relatives. Head of the Public Health Department Ainura Akmatova told at a briefing.

According to her, in addition to this, they had 1,011 contacts. «These are different contacts: someone came to visit them, they themselves went to someone, neighbors, colleagues, and so on,» she said.

Two more cases of coronavirus were registered in the republic today.

As of today, there are 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.
