Kyrgyzstan permits production and sale of medical face masks without license

Production and sale of medical face masks without a license and state registration have been permitted in Kyrgyzstan by a government decree. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Delivery of medicines and medical products included in the National List of Essential Medicines without state registration is temporarily allowed.

The corresponding decision was signed by the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

The decision was made in order to provide the population with medicines and medical devices, to take prompt measures to prevent further spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Subjects of pharmaceutical and entrepreneurial activities are allowed before official cancellation of this resolution:

To supply drugs included in the National List of Essential Medicines and Medical Devices and / or in the list of means necessary for the diagnosis and treatment of coronavirus infection without state registration;

To supply medicines and medical devices in cases of absence of marking on packaging in the state and official languages; instructions for medical use in the state and official languages with translation into the state or official language.

As of today, there are 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The state of emergency and curfew are introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.