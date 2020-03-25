16:39
USD 78.88
EUR 85.39
RUB 1.00
English

Kyrgyzstan permits production and sale of medical face masks without license

Production and sale of medical face masks without a license and state registration have been permitted in Kyrgyzstan by a government decree. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Delivery of medicines and medical products included in the National List of Essential Medicines without state registration is temporarily allowed.

The corresponding decision was signed by the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

The decision was made in order to provide the population with medicines and medical devices, to take prompt measures to prevent further spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Subjects of pharmaceutical and entrepreneurial activities are allowed before official cancellation of this resolution:

  • To supply drugs included in the National List of Essential Medicines and Medical Devices and / or in the list of means necessary for the diagnosis and treatment of coronavirus infection without state registration;
  • To supply medicines and medical devices in cases of absence of marking on packaging in the state and official languages; instructions for medical use in the state and official languages with translation into the state or official language.

As of today, there are 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The state of emergency and curfew are introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.
link: https://24.kg/english/147964/
views: 137
Print
Related
Newly infected with COVID-19 - residents of Bishkek and Chui region
Quarantine posts set up in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan
Two more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis in USA start raising money for doctors in home country
Man spreading rumors arrested in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 420,000 people
New coronavirus cases not registered in Kyrgyzstan
Reasons when people allowed to go outside during state of emergency announced
Quarantine posts set up in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan
Germany to allocate €500,000 to Kyrgyzstan for fight against coronavirus
Popular
Security Council recommends emergency regime from March 22 for a month Security Council recommends emergency regime from March 22 for a month
Two more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Two more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Six more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan Six more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
State of emergency announced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad State of emergency announced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad
25 March, Wednesday
16:20
Use of personal vehicles allowed during state of emergency in Kyrgyzstan Use of personal vehicles allowed during state of emerge...
16:11
Kazakhstan starts passing second column of Kyrgyz trucks from Iran
15:59
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar repeatedly grows in Kyrgyzstan
15:51
Newly infected with COVID-19 - residents of Bishkek and Chui region
15:44
Quarantine posts set up in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan