15:07
Kyrgyzstanis in USA start raising money for doctors in home country

Kyrgyzstanis living in the United States began raising money for doctors fighting against coronavirus in their home country. Announcement was posted on the crowdfunding platform Gofundme.

Initiators note that doctors in Kyrgyzstan are in a difficult position during the COVID-19 pandemic.

«The state does not provide them with the necessary personal and special equipment (masks, protective suits, goggles, gloves), vehicles for movement. We should not stay away. In this regard, we opened a cash account to support doctors directly in order to make the collection, transfer and purchase of protective equipment and the financial assistance transparent,» the announcement says.

Up to date, $ 3,445 has already been raised.

Recall, doctors have repeatedly complained about lack of personal protective equipment, in particular, special suits, glasses and gloves. It is difficult for doctors, nurses to get to work and back home, many are forced to stay in the workplace. However, the Ministry of Health states that this information is not true.
link: https://24.kg/english/147950/
