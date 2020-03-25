Reasons when people allowed to go outside during state of emergency announced

During a state of emergency, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., citizens are allowed to leave their houses to go to a store, pharmacy or hospital. The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov told at a briefing.

He added that the exception are employees involved in work during the state of emergency. Employees of shops, pharmacies and hospitals must obtain a permit that will allow them to go to work.

Kubatbek Boronov reminded that during the curfew (from 20.00 to 7.00) it is strictly forbidden to go outside.

As of today, there are 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The state of emergency is introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.