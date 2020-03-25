Germany to allocate €500,000 to Kyrgyzstan for fight against coronavirus

The Government of Germany allocates €500,000 for measures to protect against coronavirus. Website of the Embassy says.

This money is a grant and is provided by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) for technical cooperation.

«To implement these measures, the budget of the GIZ project «Assistance to Perinatal Healthcare in Kyrgyzstan» will be increased by the corresponding amount. A significant part of the funds will be redirected to WHO to ensure coordinated implementation of measures under the National Emergency Plan and the centralized procurement of appropriate equipment,» the statement says.

The Embassy of Germany in Bishkek stresses that the remaining funds under GIZ project would be spent on protective equipment, training of medical personnel, as well as information and awareness-raising campaigns.

As of today, there are 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The state of emergency is introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.