State of emergency: Insulin to be delivered to senior citizens in Bishkek

Couriers of Kyrgyz Pochtasy will deliver insulin to single elderly people, people with disabilities, and patients over 60 years old in Bishkek. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

Other patients with diabetes mellitus can get a telephone consultation and order insulin from their home by sending relatives, acquaintances, neighbors or volunteers.

Those in need can call:

— For an application for insulin delivery — 0312621814; 664403 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

— For consultations — 0706910826; 0553910826; 0709612301.

During a briefing yesterday, the head of the Public Health Department, Ainura Akmatova, also said that citizens who require treatment, in particular hemodialysis, will be let through the checkpoints.

Representative of the Ministry of Health added that citizens can go to private clinics throughout the day.

As of today, there are 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The state of emergency is introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.
