Domestic flights to be suspended due to coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

Domestic flights will be temporarily suspended in Kyrgyzstan with the exception of special ones. The First Deputy Prime Minister of the country Kubatbek Boronov told today at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

Participants of the meeting discussed issues of the epidemiological situation in the regions of the republic and the measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Given the situation in the country and the world, medical workers, emergency services continue to work under no timeline.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Health informed that 14 newly infected returned from Saudi Arabia from Umrah, the rest — are the people who contacted them. All of them are under the supervision of medical workers in the relevant medical institutions.

Related news
All new coronavirus cases registered in southern region of Kyrgyzstan
Kubatbek Boronov recalled about introduction of a state of emergency in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat, Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, as well as in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region. He said that when crossing sanitary-quarantine posts in the regions, special attention should be paid to the logistics of heavy trucks with food products and other consumer goods.

He reminded that all grocery stores, supermarkets, food markets, pharmacies, medical facilities, commercial banks will operate in the usual and convenient way for citizens during the state of emergency. Law enforcement agencies will patrol districts, cities in order to minimize movement of citizens without need.

«We mobilize all the forces and capabilities of state bodies to ensure safety of our citizens. Law enforcement agencies need to minimize the flow of movement of citizens. Tough measures must be taken to protect the health of citizens, otherwise it can lead to sad consequences. Citizens themselves must understand the seriousness of the situation and clearly follow the recommendations,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

A total of 42 cases of COVID-19 are registered in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency is introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.
