All new coronavirus cases registered in southern region of Kyrgyzstan

All new cases of coronavirus have been detected in the southern region of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health told 24.kg news agency.

«There are 9 new cases in Suzak district, 2 — Ala-Buka district, 6 — in Nookat, 8 — in Osh city, 1 — in Kara-Suu,» the ministry said.

At least 26 new cases of coronavirus were reported today. A total of 42 cases of COVID-19 are registered in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency is introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15. Curfew is imposed in Bishkek.
