How to check whether you have coronavirus? Take online test

A portal has been launched in Kyrgyzstan where you can take an online test for self-diagnosis of coronavirus. The State Committee for Information Technologies and Communications reported.

It is noted that the medical information portal Hi Doctor is a service and reference information website for monitoring your health. In addition, the website consolidates information on the latest achievements of science and medicine.

«The test will help to conduct a self-assessment, if there are symptoms of COVID-19, and find out whether you need specialized help or can take care of yourself not to overload the health care workers. At the end of the test, you will get a recommendation based on your answers. Do not take this test when it comes to children. If you suspect that a child may be infected, call 118,» its developers told.

Recall, 16 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today. An emergency situation regime has been introduced in the republic.
