13:13
USD 77.60
EUR 83.09
RUB 0.96
English

Native of Kyrgyzstan sentenced to 16 years for hitting 11 people in Moscow

A Moscow City Court sentenced a native of Kyrgyzstan, Bekzhan Sarbishev, who rammed into a group of pedestrians at Maryino metro station by a car to 16 years in prison with maximum security. Rossiyskaya Gazeta reported.

The verdict was made on the basis of a jury verdict.

According to the case file, in September 2018, 21-year-old Bekzhan Sarbishev celebrated his sister’s 18th birthday in a cafe. Another company of migrants from Kyrgyzstan began to pester the birthday girl and her friends.

Bekzhan Sarbishev, who interceded for the girls, was beaten and his hearing aid was taken away. In revenge, he got behind the wheel of a car and rammed into the group of the people. As a result, one person died, 10 were injured.
link: https://24.kg/english/147773/
views: 125
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani sentenced in Russia for public support of terrorism
Ambassador Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov stands for special status for some migrants
Two wanted Kyrgyzstanis arrested in Russia
Kyrgyzstani rapes compatriot in Leningrad Oblast
President Jeenbekov tells about improvement of conditions for migrants in Russia
Man sews his mouth shut in protest at Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Moscow
Missing native of Kyrgyzstan found in psychiatric hospital in Russia
Six Kyrgyzstanis arrested in Moscow for creation of extremist organization
Native of Kyrgyzstan tries to sell child for 1 million rubles in Moscow
Involvement of Kyrgyzstani in coronavirus prank checked in Moscow
Popular
Security Council recommends emergency regime from March 22 for a month Security Council recommends emergency regime from March 22 for a month
Two more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Two more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Six more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan Six more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
New coronavirus cases registered in Nookat district of Kyrgyzstan New coronavirus cases registered in Nookat district of Kyrgyzstan
24 March, Tuesday
12:30
Taxis suspend work in Osh city Taxis suspend work in Osh city
12:21
HRW urges to release Azimzhan Askarov amid coronavirus threat
12:09
How to check whether you have coronavirus? Take online test
12:01
Native of Kyrgyzstan sentenced to 16 years for hitting 11 people in Moscow
11:50
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in some Bishkek districts