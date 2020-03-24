Native of Kyrgyzstan sentenced to 16 years for hitting 11 people in Moscow

A Moscow City Court sentenced a native of Kyrgyzstan, Bekzhan Sarbishev, who rammed into a group of pedestrians at Maryino metro station by a car to 16 years in prison with maximum security. Rossiyskaya Gazeta reported.

The verdict was made on the basis of a jury verdict.

According to the case file, in September 2018, 21-year-old Bekzhan Sarbishev celebrated his sister’s 18th birthday in a cafe. Another company of migrants from Kyrgyzstan began to pester the birthday girl and her friends.

Bekzhan Sarbishev, who interceded for the girls, was beaten and his hearing aid was taken away. In revenge, he got behind the wheel of a car and rammed into the group of the people. As a result, one person died, 10 were injured.