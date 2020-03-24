10:10
All information about coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan available on covid.kg

IT specialists of the State Committee of Information Technologies and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic launched new special information resources — hidoctor.kg, covid.kg in support of the work of the Republican Emergency Response Center. Press service of the State Committee reported.

The resources reportedly allow citizens to obtain relevant and reliable information about the situation with distribution of COVID-19 in the Kyrgyz Republic, the actions taken by authorized state bodies, and also to get initial self-diagnosis.

There you can find all the necessary information about the telephone numbers of hot lines.

Recall, 16 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today. An emergency situation regime has been introduced in the republic.
