500 sets of protective suits for doctors delivered from Uzbekistan to Batken

At least 500 sets of protective suits for doctors have been delivered from Uzbekistan to Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region reported.

The sets include medical masks, special glasses and a suit.

«The means of protection will be sent to the regional doctors, as well as to those employees who are on duty at the sanitary-quarantine posts,» the office explained.

Earlier, 2,600 packs of medical gauze and 1.4 tons of disinfectant have been delivered from Fergana region of Uzbekistan.

The office added that local sewing workshops also launched production of protective uniform.