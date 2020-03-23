17:25
USD 83.53
EUR 90.10
RUB 1.07
English

500 sets of protective suits for doctors delivered from Uzbekistan to Batken

At least 500 sets of protective suits for doctors have been delivered from Uzbekistan to Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region reported.

The sets include medical masks, special glasses and a suit.

«The means of protection will be sent to the regional doctors, as well as to those employees who are on duty at the sanitary-quarantine posts,» the office explained.

Earlier, 2,600 packs of medical gauze and 1.4 tons of disinfectant have been delivered from Fergana region of Uzbekistan.

The office added that local sewing workshops also launched production of protective uniform.
link: https://24.kg/english/147687/
views: 59
Print
Related
Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan discuss fight against coronavirus
Coronavirus pandemic: Over 6,000 people leave Kyrgyzstan for Uzbekistan
Number of infected with coronavirus grows to 4 people in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan stops transport communication with other countries due to coronavirus
First coronavirus case registered in Uzbekistan
Kyrgyz exporters sign $ 4 million contract with Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan to join EAEU as an observer
Uzbekistan opposes transfer of 3 resorts into private hands
Kyrgyzstanis detained in Uzbekistan for illegal border crossing
Eight citizens of Uzbekistan detained for begging in Bishkek
Popular
Security Council recommends emergency regime from March 22 for a month Security Council recommends emergency regime from March 22 for a month
Six more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan Six more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to close air boundaries for all countries except Russia Kyrgyzstan to close air boundaries for all countries except Russia
List of temporarily canceled flights at Manas airport updated List of temporarily canceled flights at Manas airport updated
23 March, Monday
17:08
Kyrgyzstan allocates 1.6 bln soms from budget for fight against coronavirus Kyrgyzstan allocates 1.6 bln soms from budget for fight...
16:54
500 sets of protective suits for doctors delivered from Uzbekistan to Batken
16:40
Government sends requests to support Kyrgyzstan to donors
16:35
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Government cuts down expenses
16:22
Kyrgyz Government works on opening road transportation with China