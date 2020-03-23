17:25
Foreign Ministry: Kyrgyzstani gets infected with coronavirus in Pakistan

The Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan confirmed that a Kyrgyzstani tested positive for coronavirus in Pakistan. Press service of the ministry reported.

«As of March 22, 2020, a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, born in 1963, was identified among those infected with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Pakistan. According to preliminary information, he, together with four other Kyrgyzstanis (born in 1960, 1978, 1960 and 1996), was in Pakistan with the aim of carrying out religious missionary work — dawah. These citizens are not registered with the consular department, they didn’t turn to the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Pakistan for help,» the Foreign Ministry said.

It is reported that the patient was placed in the hospital of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad, other four Kyrgyzstanis are quarantined.

«The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Pakistan is in constant contact with the administration of Islamabad city, as well as with the law enforcement agencies of the host country,» the statement says.

Up to date, 14 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in Kyrgyzstan. An emergency regime has been introduced in the republic.
