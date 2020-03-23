Violators of quarantine may face fines of up to 300,000 soms in Kyrgyzstan

Persons who violate the rules of home quarantine and decide to go outside will be held accountable under the law. The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov said today at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

According to Article 280 of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan, a person who intentionally or inadvertently violates the sanitary and epidemiological rules, who inadvertently causes a mass disease, poisoning of people or other serious harm, is punished with a fine of the sixth category or imprisonment of the second category (from two years six months to five years) with deprivation of the right to occupy certain posts or engage in certain activities for up to two years.

According to Article 68 of the Criminal Code, the fine of the sixth category for minors is from 1,200 to 1,400 calculated rates (120,000-140,000 soms), for other individuals — from 2,600 to 3,000 calculated rates (260,000-300,000 soms).

In addition, according to Article 127 of the Code of Misconduct, «Deliberate or reckless violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules that, through negligence, caused less serious harm to health» provides for imprisonment for a term of 1-2 years.

Setting and maintaining monopolistically high or low prices, restricting competition through conspiracy or other actions aimed at dividing the market, restricting it, elimination of other business entities from it, setting or maintaining uniform prices constitute a crime under Article 216 (raiding) of the Penal Code.

It provides for a fine of the fifth category (220,000-260,000 soms) or imprisonment of the first category (up to two years six months) with a fine of the first category (60,000-100,000 soms for individuals). A fine of the sixth category or imprisonment of the second category with a fine of the second category (100,000-140,000 soms for individuals) is provided for the same act, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy.