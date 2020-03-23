Doctors working in coronavirus affected areas to get double salaries

Doctors working in the areas affected by coronavirus outbreak will be paid double salaries. Head of the Public Health Department Ainura Akmatova told at a briefing.

According to her, healthcare workers work at all borders.

«Here we have sanitary doctors, epidemiologists, their assistants, infectious disease specialists, ambulance, medical workers working at observation sites, hospitals, and junior technical personnel, who clean and disinfect them. Everyone was paid for business trips, overtime from the epidemiological fund,» Ainura Akmatova said.

She added that the issue of payment of double salaries to health care employees, working in the affected areas, is being considered. «The calculations have already been prepared,» the head of the Public Health Department said.