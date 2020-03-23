14:22
USD 83.53
EUR 90.10
RUB 1.07
English

Doctors working in coronavirus affected areas to get double salaries

Doctors working in the areas affected by coronavirus outbreak will be paid double salaries. Head of the Public Health Department Ainura Akmatova told at a briefing.

According to her, healthcare workers work at all borders.

«Here we have sanitary doctors, epidemiologists, their assistants, infectious disease specialists, ambulance, medical workers working at observation sites, hospitals, and junior technical personnel, who clean and disinfect them. Everyone was paid for business trips, overtime from the epidemiological fund,» Ainura Akmatova said.

She added that the issue of payment of double salaries to health care employees, working in the affected areas, is being considered. «The calculations have already been prepared,» the head of the Public Health Department said.
link: https://24.kg/english/147639/
views: 88
Print
Related
Returned from Almaty Kyrgyzstanis placed under observation
About 90 percent of infected with coronavirus recovered in China
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 28,800 people for a day
Express coronavirus tests distributed among regions of Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: One infected transferred to intensive care unit
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Join flash mob in support of doctors
First coronavirus cases detected in Kyrgyzstan with the help of Russian tests
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan purchases 5,000 express coronavirus tests
Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan discuss fight against coronavirus
Condition of two coronavirus infected moderately severe, no new cases registered
Popular
Security Council recommends emergency regime from March 22 for a month Security Council recommends emergency regime from March 22 for a month
Six more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan Six more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to close air boundaries for all countries except Russia Kyrgyzstan to close air boundaries for all countries except Russia
List of temporarily canceled flights at Manas airport updated List of temporarily canceled flights at Manas airport updated
23 March, Monday
14:19
Returned from Almaty Kyrgyzstanis placed under observation Returned from Almaty Kyrgyzstanis placed under observat...
14:08
Violators of quarantine may face fines of up to 300,000 soms in Kyrgyzstan
13:39
Doctors working in coronavirus affected areas to get double salaries
13:25
About 90 percent of infected with coronavirus recovered in China
12:58
More than 130 tourists from Egypt, Thailand return to Bishkek