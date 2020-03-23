Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: One infected transferred to intensive care unit

There are no new cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department Ainura Akmatova told today at a briefing.

According to her, one of the previously infected was transferred to intensive care unit with pneumonia. Another is in a state of moderate severity.

«The condition of the rest is satisfactory. All of them continue to undergo treatment. All anti-epidemiological measures continue in the areas where the virus was detected,» she told.

Up to date, 14 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in Kyrgyzstan. An emergency regime has been introduced in the republic.