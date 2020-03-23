Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Government imposes ban on export of some products

The Government of Kyrgyzstan imposed temporary ban on export of some food products and essential goods. The corresponding decree was signed by the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the list includes wheat, flour, vegetable oil, sugar, chicken eggs, rice, pasta, disinfectants and bactericides, napkins, as well as mixed fodder and bran.

The Ministry of Economy was instructed to notify the Eurasian Economic Commission of the introduction of the temporary ban on the export of these goods from Kyrgyzstan.

The Cabinet of Ministers took such measures to stabilize the domestic market.

Up to date, 14 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. An emergency regime has been introduced in the republic.