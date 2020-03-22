Condition of two coronavirus infected moderately severe, no new cases registered

There are no new cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department Ainura Akmatova told at a briefing.

According to her, all previously hospitalized Kyrgyzstanis, who have tested positive for coronavirus, are in the hospital.

«Condition of 12 of them is satisfactory, of two patients — moderately severe. They undergo symptomatic treatment,» she said.

As of today, at least 14 cases of coronavirus have been registered in the country. An emergency situation regime has been introduced in Kyrgyzstan.