Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Government agencies to work as usual

State agencies of Kyrgyzstan will work according to their usual schedule, despite introduction of an emergency situation regime. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

Kyrgyz Pochtasy offices, Public Service Centers will work from Monday to Friday from 9.00 to 18.00, mini PSCs - from Tuesday to Sunday from 10.00 to 19.00.

The working schedule of Unaa state enterprise is from Monday to Friday from 9:00 to 17:00.

Kyrgyz Pochtasy plans to provide days off for its senior employees,” the center said.

Sanitary treatment and disinfection of the premises in each institution is carried out daily.

As of today, at least 14 cases of coronavirus have been registered in the country. An emergency situation regime has been introduced in the republic.