Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Roadblocks set up at entrances and exits from Bishkek

At least 12 roadblocks have been installed at the entrances and exits from Bishkek. The Republican Emergency Response Center told 24.kg news agency.

A foot patrol operates in all districts of the capital.

«Outreach is being carried out. In addition, roadblocks will be installed at the entrances and exits from all districts. Everyone who arrives in Issyk-Kul region passes registration, they are checked with a thermal imager at the entrance to Balykchi city. Such a measure has been introduced at 8.00 today,» the center said.

There is a list of roadblocks set up in the city. It is known that they are installed near the State Residence, at the entrances and exits from the city, as well as in housing estates.

As of today, at least 14 cases of coronavirus have been registered in the country. An emergency situation regime has been introduced in the republic.