12:07
USD 72.90
EUR 81.83
RUB 0.98
English

Infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan in satisfactory condition

Six Kyrgyzstanis who have previously been diagnosed with coronavirus are doing well. Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Tolo Isakov told at a briefing.

Related news
All people arriving in Kyrgyzstan to be placed under home observation
According to him, their condition is satisfactory, with the exception of one patient. «But this is not related to coronavirus. He is 74 years old. He has diabetes mellitus. However, all patients feel well, have no fever, and cough,» the official said.

He added that 1,600 people, who had contact with the infected in Suzak, and 700 — in Nookat were identified.

«They all were hospitalized; their condition is satisfactory. They are under observation. Do not panic. The situation is stable,» Tolo Isakov said.

Six more cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan today. The total number of infected is 12 people.
link: https://24.kg/english/147407/
views: 64
Print
Related
Public transport and market stop working in Karakol
Italy has highest coronavirus death rate in world
20,000 coronavirus test systems to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Citizens to be fined for holding mass events
All people arriving in Kyrgyzstan to be placed under home observation
Six more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Control posts to be set up at entrance to Issyk-Kul region
Control over ban on holding mass events to be tightened in Kyrgyzstan
Public transport suspends work in Osh city
282 people arrived together with coronavirus-infected pilgrims
Popular
Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan
Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list) Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list)
All passengers of flight from Saudi Arabia found and hospitalized All passengers of flight from Saudi Arabia found and hospitalized
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Sooronbai Jeenbekov addresses Kyrgyzstanis Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Sooronbai Jeenbekov addresses Kyrgyzstanis
21 March, Saturday
11:58
Public transport and market stop working in Karakol Public transport and market stop working in Karakol
11:51
Infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan in satisfactory condition
11:42
Italy has highest coronavirus death rate in world
11:03
Public transport in Bishkek to be disinfected four times a day
10:55
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in most of Bishkek districts