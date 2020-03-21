Infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan in satisfactory condition

Six Kyrgyzstanis who have previously been diagnosed with coronavirus are doing well. Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Tolo Isakov told at a briefing.
He added that 1,600 people, who had contact with the infected in Suzak, and 700 — in Nookat were identified.
«They all were hospitalized; their condition is satisfactory. They are under observation. Do not panic. The situation is stable,» Tolo Isakov said.
Six more cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan today. The total number of infected is 12 people.