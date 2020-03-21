12:06
USD 72.90
EUR 81.83
RUB 0.98
English

Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Citizens to be fined for holding mass events

Tough measures will be taken against those who violated the ban on holding any mass events with participation of more than 50 people in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center on prevention of spread of coronavirus reported.

As noted, all people without exception must comply with decisions made by the Kyrgyz government and the center.

«According to Article 280 «Violation of the sanitary and epidemiological rules» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, a person who intentionally or inadvertently violates the sanitary and epidemiological rules, who, through negligence, caused a mass disease, poisoning of people or other serious harm, is fined. The violator may also be deprived of the right to take certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to two years,» the republican center stressed.

The fine for minors is from 120,000 to 140,000 soms, for adults — from 260,000 to 300,000 soms.

The Republican Emergency Response Center asks citizens who have witnessed crowds of more than 50 people in restaurants, cafes and entertainment centers to send photos / videos, name, address of these institutions to the hotline number of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic 0312663618 or WhatsApp 0701027025.
link: https://24.kg/english/147397/
views: 141
Print
Related
Public transport and market stop working in Karakol
Infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan in satisfactory condition
Italy has highest coronavirus death rate in world
20,000 coronavirus test systems to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan
All people arriving in Kyrgyzstan to be placed under home observation
Six more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Control posts to be set up at entrance to Issyk-Kul region
Control over ban on holding mass events to be tightened in Kyrgyzstan
Public transport suspends work in Osh city
282 people arrived together with coronavirus-infected pilgrims
Popular
Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan
Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list) Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list)
All passengers of flight from Saudi Arabia found and hospitalized All passengers of flight from Saudi Arabia found and hospitalized
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Sooronbai Jeenbekov addresses Kyrgyzstanis Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Sooronbai Jeenbekov addresses Kyrgyzstanis
21 March, Saturday
11:58
Public transport and market stop working in Karakol Public transport and market stop working in Karakol
11:51
Infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan in satisfactory condition
11:42
Italy has highest coronavirus death rate in world
11:03
Public transport in Bishkek to be disinfected four times a day
10:55
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in most of Bishkek districts