Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Citizens to be fined for holding mass events

Tough measures will be taken against those who violated the ban on holding any mass events with participation of more than 50 people in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center on prevention of spread of coronavirus reported.

As noted, all people without exception must comply with decisions made by the Kyrgyz government and the center.

«According to Article 280 «Violation of the sanitary and epidemiological rules» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, a person who intentionally or inadvertently violates the sanitary and epidemiological rules, who, through negligence, caused a mass disease, poisoning of people or other serious harm, is fined. The violator may also be deprived of the right to take certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to two years,» the republican center stressed.

The fine for minors is from 120,000 to 140,000 soms, for adults — from 260,000 to 300,000 soms.

The Republican Emergency Response Center asks citizens who have witnessed crowds of more than 50 people in restaurants, cafes and entertainment centers to send photos / videos, name, address of these institutions to the hotline number of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic 0312663618 or WhatsApp 0701027025.