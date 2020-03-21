Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Next plane from Moscow to arrive in Osh on March 25

All international flights to / from Bishkek and Osh have been canceled from today. But there are exceptions. Citizens of Kyrgyzstan in Moscow may return to their homeland.

According to Avia Traffic Airlines, on the basis of a decision of the Republican Emergency Response Center, they are forbidden to operate previously scheduled international flights, except for one.

«The airline will transport passengers on the route Osh — Moscow — Osh once a week. The nearest date is allowed only on March 25, 2020: flight TF965 Osh — Domodedovo, departure at 08.30, TF966 Domodedovo — Osh, departure at 11.30,» the company noted.

Passengers who have air tickets for flights of the Avia Traffic Company are recommended to change the departure date to a later date or return the tickets at the points of purchase or at the head office of the airline. Their cost will be refunded.

As noted, from March 20 to April 30, 2020 the airline will accept passengers for flights TF965 / 966 Osh — Moscow — Osh regardless of the international route indicated on the ticket, issued to Avia Traffic Company airline.

New cases of coronavirus have been registered in Bishkek. Three residents of Nookat district, who returned from Kuwait, tested positive for the virus. The total number of infected in the republic is six people. Earlier, three more men were diagnosed with coronavirus — pilgrims from Suzak district. Emergency situation regime was introduced in two districts.