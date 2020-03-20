19:22
English

All resorts in Issyk-Kul region to be shut down due to coronavirus

All resorts and guest houses in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan will be shut down. This decision was made at today’s meeting of the Regional Emergency Response Center to counter the spread of coronavirus.

«We must follow the recommendations of the Ministry of Health to minimize the risks of infection and spread of coronavirus in the region. This is a temporary need,» Akylbek Osmonaliev, Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region said.

There are 127 resorts, 192 guest houses, 119 hotels, 12 recreation centers, 3 rehabilitation centers and 19 children’s recreation camps, which are working in the region.

New cases of coronavirus have been registered in Bishkek. Three residents of Nookat district, who returned from Kuwait, tested positive for the virus. The total number of infected in the republic is six people. Earlier, three more men were diagnosed with coronavirus — pilgrims from Suzak district. Emergency situation regime was introduced in two districts.
