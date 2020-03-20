16:19
Foreigners in Russia to be able to extend their stay without leaving country

Foreigners staying in Russia, including Kyrgyzstanis, will be able to extend their period of stay without leaving the country. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation reported.

«In order to ensure realization of the rights and freedoms of citizens and taking into account the situation associated with the spread of a new coronavirus, foreign citizens can extend period of their temporary stay in Russia from March 19, 2020. To do it, it is necessary to contact territorial body of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, which is closest to the place of actual location, with an application,» statement on the website of the ministry says.

In addition, acceptance of applications for permits to attract and use foreign workers and work permits for foreign citizens residing in Russia is resumed.

«Labor migrants can apply for new permits without leaving Russia and without bringing them to administrative responsibility for violation of the deadline for filing applications,» the ministry said.

Period of stay of foreigners residing in Russia on the basis of a temporary residence permit or residence permit will be extended in case of expiration of the issued document.
link: https://24.kg/english/147316/
views: 83
