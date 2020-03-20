16:19
More than 150 Kyrgyzstanis in Egypt ask to return them to homeland

More than 150 citizens of Kyrgyzstan ask to return them to their homeland from Egypt. A video of their appeal was posted on Facebook by Dair Ismadiyarov.

According to the Kyrgyz, they were supposed to depart from Egypt to Almaty by plane on March 19. «We tormented all day at the airport. Kazakhstan took away all its citizens. Only we are not given a permission to leave for Almaty. Citizens of other countries left without problems. There are more than 150 Kyrgyzstanis left here. Please take us from here,» the appeal says.

Almaty will be completely closed on March 22 because of coronavirus. «If we are not evacuated, they’ll just turn us into the street. How can a country abandon its citizens ?!» the appeal says.
