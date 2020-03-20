Kyrgyz MPs to leave for regions to carry out awareness-raising work

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan will carry out awareness-raising work with the population in order to prevent further spread of coronavirus in the republic. Press service of the Parliament reported.

A draft resolution of the Parliament on announcement the period from March 23 to March 27 as the time for explanatory work was adopted.

«Speaker of the Parliament Dastanbek Dzhumabekov noted that parliament members together with representatives of local authorities will work to inform citizens about measures to prevent coronavirus and ensure sanitary and epidemiological welfare of the population,» the press service said.

Three new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. The total number of infected in the republic is six people. Earlier, three more men were diagnosed with the virus — pilgrims from Suzak district.