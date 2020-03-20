Emergency situation declared in Nookat district due to coronavirus

An emergency situation regime was declared in Nookat district of Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. The Internal Affairs Department of the region informed 24.kg news agency.

Four roadblocks have been set up in the district as part of the ongoing disinfection.

«Meeting of the Emergency Response Center is currently held in the district. Perhaps, more roadblocks will be set up. Livestock markets stopped working in Nookat yesterday,» the department said.

Three new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. The total number of infected in the republic is six people. Earlier, three more men were diagnosed with the virus — pilgrims from Suzak district.