11:46
USD 72.90
EUR 81.83
RUB 0.98
English

At least 700 additional beds organized for observation in south of Kyrgyzstan

Additional 700 beds were set up for observation in the south of Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Health of the country Kosmosbek Cholponbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, new places for observation are also organized at the Osh International Airport. At the same time, he noted that only 50 percent of observational resources are used at the airport, since the main flow of people arrived in Kyrgyzstan through Manas airport.

«As of today, there are enough places for observation. Entry of foreign citizens is limited. Only a few flights are operated. Therefore, the influx of people will be minimized,» he said.

In total, 2,290 beds have been organized for observation and hospitalization. At least 410 people are under observation, 1,042 people from among those, who contacted with the returned from the Umrah in Saudi Arabia, are under supervision of doctors.

Three more confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nookat district of Osh region were reported today.

Recall, the first cases of coronavirus infection were detected on March 18 in three residents of Suzak district who returned from a mini Hajj in Saudi Arabia. An emergency situation regime has been introduced in the district.
link: https://24.kg/english/147234/
views: 92
Print
Related
Emergency situation declared in Nookat district due to coronavirus
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Condition of infected Suzak residents is satisfactory
Largest social media declare war on fake coronavirus news
New coronavirus cases registered in Nookat district of Kyrgyzstan
Three more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan prepares almost 2,000 places for coronavirus observation
Soros Foundation - Kyrgyzstan forms $ 100,000 fund to fight against coronavirus
First death from coronavirus registered in Russia
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Houses and streets disinfected in Suzak district
Account to combat coronavirus opened in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan
Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list) Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list)
All passengers of flight from Saudi Arabia found and hospitalized All passengers of flight from Saudi Arabia found and hospitalized
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Sooronbai Jeenbekov addresses Kyrgyzstanis Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Sooronbai Jeenbekov addresses Kyrgyzstanis
20 March, Friday
11:43
Kyrgyz som depreciates by 22.14 percent since beginning of 2020 Kyrgyz som depreciates by 22.14 percent since beginning...
10:55
Emergency situation declared in Nookat district due to coronavirus
10:46
At least 700 additional beds organized for observation in south of Kyrgyzstan
10:36
Uzbekistan permits cultivation of hemp for industrial purposes
10:30
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Condition of infected Suzak residents is satisfactory