At least 700 additional beds organized for observation in south of Kyrgyzstan

Additional 700 beds were set up for observation in the south of Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Health of the country Kosmosbek Cholponbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, new places for observation are also organized at the Osh International Airport. At the same time, he noted that only 50 percent of observational resources are used at the airport, since the main flow of people arrived in Kyrgyzstan through Manas airport.

«As of today, there are enough places for observation. Entry of foreign citizens is limited. Only a few flights are operated. Therefore, the influx of people will be minimized,» he said.

In total, 2,290 beds have been organized for observation and hospitalization. At least 410 people are under observation, 1,042 people from among those, who contacted with the returned from the Umrah in Saudi Arabia, are under supervision of doctors.

Three more confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nookat district of Osh region were reported today.

Recall, the first cases of coronavirus infection were detected on March 18 in three residents of Suzak district who returned from a mini Hajj in Saudi Arabia. An emergency situation regime has been introduced in the district.