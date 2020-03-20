Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Condition of infected Suzak residents is satisfactory

Condition of infected with coronavirus Suzak residents is satisfactory. The Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Kosmosbek Cholponbaev told at a briefing.

«They have a mild form of virus. The patient’s temperature fluctuates,» he noted.

The official added that patients are psychologically depressed, including due to forced isolation.

«But we are working with them. Unfortunately, no one should be allowed to visit such patients,» he said.

Recall, the first cases of coronavirus infection were detected on March 18 in three residents of Suzak district who returned from a mini Hajj in Saudi Arabia. An emergency situation regime has been introduced in the district.

Three more confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nookat district of Osh region were reported today.