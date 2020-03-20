11:45
Largest social media declare war on fake coronavirus news

Large social media outlawed fake coronavirus messages. It is promised to introduce special markings for fake content about COVID-19 and forcibly delete inaccurate information on Twitter, the company said in a statement. Rossiyskaya Gazeta reports.

«Our approach to defending public discourse has never been static. This is especially true in these unprecedented times,» Twitter says. The administration of the popular online platform assured that they would actively conduct consultations with international healthcare institutions and national governments.

It was reported yesterday that Facebook administration donated $ 1 million to the International Fact-Checking Network. The money will also be spent on a campaign against misinformation about a new type of pneumonia.

Earlier, the Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adan Ghebreyesus complained that doctors around the world have to fight «not only against the pandemic, but also against fake news.» According to him, such news «spread faster and much easier than the virus itself, but at the same time are no less dangerous than it is.»
link: https://24.kg/english/147224/
views: 149
