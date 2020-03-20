Osh residents continue to buy up flour. Three additional points of sale opened

Residents of Osh continue to buy up flour, queues are growing. As the City Hall of the southern capital told 24.kg news agency, in connection with the hype among citizens, three additional points of sale have been opened.

The day before, a huge queue formed at Tulpar flour mill in Osh. Today, the number of people wishing to buy flour has tripled.

According to the City Hall, three points for the sale of flour: at the entrance to the city from Furkat village, in Kulatov microdistrict and on the central market have been opened jointly with the flour mill.

«At least 150 tons of flour and 350 tons of wheat have been delivered. Additional 650 tons of wheat and 150 tons of flour are expected in the near future. The order is ensured by law enforcement officers,» the City Hall of the southern capital said.

As noted, local authorities control prices. «Today, a grade I flour bag costs 1,350 soms. We sell a maximum of two bags per person,» the City Hall stressed.

The City Hall added that the situation among the city residents is stable. «There is an increased demand among residents of nearby districts, such as Kara-Suu, Nookat, Aravan. Therefore, in addition to distributing flour, the City Hall conducts explanatory work among citizens,» they said.