Kyrgyzstan prepares almost 2,000 places for coronavirus observation

At least 1,992 beds have been prepared in Kyrgyzstan for observation and possible hospitalization of patients with coronavirus. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

Most of the beds are at Manas International Airport. There are 803 beds on the territory of the former Gansi American military base. Osh Airport has only 40 beds.

Observation and hospitalization points are also located in medical institutions of the Ministry of Health, at Irkeshtam and Torugart checkpoints, in military hospitals in Besh-Kungei village near Bishkek and in Osh, in Barchyn medical center.

Three cases of coronavirus were reported in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. The infected came from a mini hajj in Saudi Arabia.

An emergency situation regime was introduced in Suzak district.