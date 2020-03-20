10:14
USD 72.90
EUR 81.83
RUB 0.98
English

Kyrgyzstan prepares almost 2,000 places for coronavirus observation

At least 1,992 beds have been prepared in Kyrgyzstan for observation and possible hospitalization of patients with coronavirus. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

Most of the beds are at Manas International Airport. There are 803 beds on the territory of the former Gansi American military base. Osh Airport has only 40 beds.

Observation and hospitalization points are also located in medical institutions of the Ministry of Health, at Irkeshtam and Torugart checkpoints, in military hospitals in Besh-Kungei village near Bishkek and in Osh, in Barchyn medical center.

Three cases of coronavirus were reported in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. The infected came from a mini hajj in Saudi Arabia.

An emergency situation regime was introduced in Suzak district.
link: https://24.kg/english/147199/
views: 148
Print
Related
New coronavirus cases registered in Nookat district of Kyrgyzstan
Three more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Soros Foundation - Kyrgyzstan forms $ 100,000 fund to fight against coronavirus
First death from coronavirus registered in Russia
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Houses and streets disinfected in Suzak district
Account to combat coronavirus opened in Kyrgyzstan
Russia allocates over 7,500 coronavirus testing systems to Kyrgyzstan
Number of coronavirus cases grows by 20,700 people for a day
Prime Minister promises 30 million soms to support doctors in Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Infected in satisfactory condition
Popular
Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan
Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list) Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list)
All passengers of flight from Saudi Arabia found and hospitalized All passengers of flight from Saudi Arabia found and hospitalized
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Sooronbai Jeenbekov addresses Kyrgyzstanis Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Sooronbai Jeenbekov addresses Kyrgyzstanis
20 March, Friday
10:12
New coronavirus cases registered in Nookat district of Kyrgyzstan New coronavirus cases registered in Nookat district of...
10:03
Three more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
09:58
Osh residents continue to buy up flour. Three additional points of sale opened
09:44
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts fourth intervention for a month
09:25
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to have recess
19 March, Thursday
18:22
Soros Foundation - Kyrgyzstan forms $ 100,000 fund to fight against coronavirus
17:49
Kindergartens and early development centers to be closed until April 8
16:49
Consulate and Visa Department of Embassy of Germany closed for visitors
16:25
First death from coronavirus registered in Russia