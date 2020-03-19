Consulate and Visa Department of Embassy of Germany closed for visitors

Due to the spread of coronavirus, the Consulate and Visa Department of the Embassy of Germany in Kyrgyzstan were closed for visitors. Website of the Embassy of Germany in Kyrgyzstan says.

Visa centers of VISAMETRIC service company will also be closed for accepting applications from March 20, 2020. Emergency applications will be processed.

«If you have already received a message about appointed time for submitting application for a visa, we will notify you of a new appointment in the near future. Please refrain from additional inquiries and appeals,» the statement says.

If a person has already made an appointment to apply for the Schengen visa at VISAMETRIC, he or she is asked to independently schedule an appointment for a new date after opening of visa centers.

In case of emergency consular issues (passport applications and etc.), please contact info@bisc.diplo.de .

«In case of emergency visa issues (visa for spouses of German citizens and / or EU / Swiss citizens or their children), please contact visa@bisc.diplo.de to schedule an appointment. Please attach scanned copies of identity cards,» the Embassy says.