Houses and streets are disinfected in Suzak district of Kyrgyzstan, where people infected with coronavirus were detected. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

The disinfection is carried out in the houses and on the streets of three villages: Blagoveshchenka, Boston, Ortho-Sai.

«On-site work is controlled by the Deputy Minister of Emergencies Ravshan Rysbaev. The used disinfectant is harmless to humans and pets,» the center said.