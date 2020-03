List of temporarily canceled flights at Manas airport updated

The list of flights canceled due to coronavirus has been updated.

The flights of some airlines operating regular international flights are partially canceled at Manas International Airport:

1 China Southern Airlines

Urumqi — Bishkek — Urumqi

All flights were canceled due to the celebration of the Chinese New Year from January 23 to February 1. This flight is completely suspended until further notice since February 2.

2 Varesh Airlines

Tehran — Dushanbe — Bishkek — Tehran

The flight has been suspended for an indefinite period since February 25.

3 Fly Dubai

Dubai — Bishkek — Dubai

Passenger flights were canceled from March 18 to 19, from 20 to 21, from 22 to 23, from 24 to 25, from 25 to 26, and from March 27 to 28.

4 Air Arabia

Sharjah — Bishkek — Sharjah

Passenger flights were canceled from March 10 to April 4.

5 Air Astana

Nur Sultan — Bishkek — Nur Sultan

Passenger flights are canceled for the whole March and April.

Almaty — Bishkek — Almaty

Flights on March 18 and March 19 were canceled.

6 Uzbekistan Airways

Tashkent — Bishkek — Tashkent

Passenger flights were canceled from March 16 to 28 and from April 4 to 25.

7 Azimut

Rostov-on-Don — Bishkek — Rostov-on-Don

Passenger flights are canceled on March 25 and from April 1 to May 27.

8 Ural Airlines

Ekaterinburg — Bishkek — Ekaterinburg

Passenger flights were canceled on March 18, from March 23 to 24, from March 25 to 26 and for the whole April.

Moscow — Bishkek — Moscow (Domodedovo Airport)

Passenger flight canceled from March 17 to March 18.

Moscow — Bishkek — Moscow (Zhukovsky Airport)

Passenger flights are canceled from March 18 to May 1.

9 Avia Traffic Company

Bishkek — Delhi — Bishkek

Passenger flights are canceled on March 19, 26, on April 1, 4, 5, 8, 11, 12, 15, 22, 29 and on May 6.

Bishkek — Istanbul — Bishkek

Passenger flights are canceled on March 19, 22, 26, 29, 30 and April 2, 3, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13, 16, 17.

Bishkek — St. Petersburg — Bishkek

Passenger flights were canceled on March 21, 25, 28 and on April 4, 8, 11, 15, 18, 22.

Bishkek — Moscow — Bishkek

Passenger flights are canceled on March 19, 24 and 26.

Bishkek — Novosibirsk — Bishkek

Passenger flights are canceled on March 20, 27 and April.

Bishkek — Voronezh — Bishkek

Passenger flight is canceled on March 21.

Bishkek — Grozny — Bishkek

Passenger flight is canceled on March 24.

Bishkek — Surgut — Bishkek

Passenger flight is canceled on March 28.

Bishkek — Irkutsk — Bishkek

Passenger flights are canceled on March 26 and April.

Bishkek — Kazan — Bishkek

Passenger flights are canceled on March 23 and from April 7 to 21.

Bishkek — Krasnodar — Bishkek

Passenger flights are canceled on March 23 and April.

Bishkek — Krasnoyarsk — Bishkek

Passenger flights are canceled on March 31 and April.

Flights of some airlines operating regular international flights have also been canceled at Osh International Airport:

10 Jazeera Airways

Kuwait — Osh — Kuwait

Passenger flights from March 10 to April 1 are temporarily suspended.

11 Ural Airlines

Nizhnevartovsk — Osh — Nizhnevartovsk

Passenger flights are temporarily suspended from March 18 to April 30.

Krasnoyarsk — Osh — Krasnoyarsk

Passenger flights are temporarily suspended from March 18 to April 30.

St. Petersburg — Osh — St. Petersburg

Passenger flights are temporarily suspended from March 22 to April 30.

12 Avia Traffic Company

Novosibirsk — Osh — Novosibirsk

Passenger flights are temporarily suspended since March 18.

13 Tez Jet

Bishkek — Jalal-Abad — Bishkek

Passenger flights are canceled from March 20.